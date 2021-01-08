Russia is planning a manned spaceflight and space exploration to the moon. The Orthodox priest is also ready to conduct a blessing occasion in front of Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launch pad ahead. This upcoming launch will be at the Baikonur in Kazakhstan March 20, 2018, and will be an international space station crew. Moreover, Russia is trying as much as possible to implement a lunar programme by the year 2030, and it aims to send astronauts to the moon for exploration. Putin has accepted going to fly to the moon.

Russia can first build a space station on arriving on the lunar orbit. Afterward, they will make modules on the moon itself no doubts that Russia will be able to do all this. Currently, the work has already started off creating a super- heavy rocket for the moon project already. The Federatsiya spacecraft (Федерация), is almost to completion although the plan is that this program will be running up to 2030. Russians plan to start testing this super-heavy carrier rockets for ten years then afterward a particular launch compound for the trials of the missiles.

April 12, is an international day of human spaceflights. The Russians celebrate cosmonautics day on every April 12 because this is when there was the establishment of commemorating the first manned space flight in 1962. A booster rocket that was said to have taken Vostok spacecraft into the orbit on April 12, 1961, with a cosmonaut on board. After traveling around the earth, Yuri Gagarin a Soviet citizen, this reentry module landed in the Soviet Union. When Yuri Gagarin was at an altitude of several miles to reach the surface of the earth, he used his parachute and landed on the surface.

Yuri Gagarin landed at 10:55 on the field of Smelovka village in Russia’s Saratov region near the Volga River. The booster took 1 hour and 48 minutes before falling on the territory of Soviet Union. During this time of cosmonautics, day Sputnik decided to the public a new declassified archival document. This newly declassified archival document has materials of Yuri Gagarin which has never been seen before. On the 50th Anniversary in 2011, on the occasion of the first space flight by Yuri Gagarin April 12, this day was officially declared as an international day of human space flight. For this reason, it is why Russia is celebrating cosmonautics day yesterday and today.