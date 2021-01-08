Maiden flight of latest Spacex rocket, based on three boosters of Falcon-9FT Flacon Heavy, is planned for this week!

Launch of long for over 70 m rocket is planned for incoming Wednesday, February 6th, 2018. Rocket based on three boosters taken from Falcon-9FT will be launched from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. With 12 m in diameter, mass of 1 420 788 kg and estimated payload mass at 64 t for missions to Low Earth Orbit rocket will be largest SpaceX vehicle ever launched.

Rocket concept bases on triple Falcon-9 rockets powered by nine Merlin-1D engines each with upper stage powered by single vacuum version on Merlin-1D. Plans of the rocket were announced for the first time in 2011. First flight was originally scheduled for 2013 and was postponed number of times. Finally, after dealing with delays in flight schedule caused by two disasters of Falcon-9FT and destroyed SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral, SpaceX managed to finish construction process of Falcon Heavy.

During maiden flight rocket will not deliver any contracted payload. Inside payload fairing SpaceX decided to instal special adapter with cherry colored Tesla sports car owned previously by Company’s CEO, Elon Musk. After releasing fairing and reaching space, Tesla will be deployed and should be placed at heliocentric orbit around the sun.