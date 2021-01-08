The human-led transporting space pod conceptualized by Elon Musk has moved one step further to reality. The CEO of the company released images of the next generation Dragon Capsule in wave absorbing anechoic chamber. This was mainly done to inspect the electromagnetic interference. After the successful completion of this test, the pod will be transported to NASA. The vacuum chamber of NASA is located in Plum Brook Station in Cleveland. The pods are supposed to find a place in this vacuum chamber for further inspection.

The company officials have further said that these tests are imperative for exploring the cosmos. The Dragon crew capsule is believed to be a fully autonomous vehicle that has the capability of carrying seven humans on a journey up to International Space Station and even the moon. The project is based on the concept of cargo-only dragon that has already accomplished a series of scientific missions. The main aim would be to ensure that the humans that it will carry would be secure.

The NASA administration has said that the Plum Brook facility is considered to be world’s largest and the most crucial space environment simulation inside the vacuum chamber, the size of which is 100 feet in diameter and 122 feet in height.

The crewed Dragon is one of the most ambitious projects of the company. It has the feature of landing on Earth for refueling which will ultimately lead to a reduction in cost for the company and thereby allow the company to look for more profitable projects. The windows which are four in number which will help the passengers to get a magnificent view of the space. The windows are sealed with Phenolic Impregnated Carbon Ablator-X heat shield for re-entry.

In addition to the unique windows, there are eight super Draco engines which can generate 120000 of axial thrust for a sudden exit that can carry the passengers more than half a kilometer away in less than five seconds. Within the spacecraft, there are carbon fiber seats with the Alcantara cloth which exhibits a superb display. The support systems inside the spaceship help to keep the temperature between 65 and 80 degrees.

SpaceX is still planning to send humans into space but has the clear thinking of sending humans to the Red Planet within the next five years. The company has already framed new spacesuits for its probable astronauts.