Echostar has finished all the necessary in-orbit tests before commissioning their latest communications satellite Echostar-21.

Echostar-21 was launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on the top of the Proton-M rocket on July 7, 2017. Weighing 6900 kg satellite reached Geostationary Transfer Orbit as one of the heaviest payloads delivered to GTO by operated by ILS, Proton-M rocket. Satellite was moved to its designated orbit of 35785 km x 35801 km (7.4°) in July.

Today, on August 29, 2017 Echostar officially announced about finishing in-orbit tests and taking full control over the satellite from SSL, which as manufacturer, controlled partially satellite during test procedure. Satellite remaining at 10.25° east longitude will enter service the following weeks and become part of Echostar Mobile – IP-based MSS connectivity for voice and data service for small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and government agencies.

Satellite was based on SSL-1300 satellite bus and was manufactured by Space Systems/Loral in Palo Alto, California. It is powered buy deployable solar arrays and onboard batteries. Main payload are S-band transponders covering with their range 28 European countries.