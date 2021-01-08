In recent times, attention has been drawn to commercial satellites with many startups beginning to focus on commercial videos. This development may have been encouraged by the lack of color videos of the globe.

Earth-I with its initiative launched a small satellite with the aim of releasing color videos of the different parts of the earth. The satellite which was launched into orbit on January 12, 2018, has already captured high-resolution videos of different locations.

The videos were released on Monday, April 16, 2018, and they have left many viewers in awe. Earth-I saw the thirty-fourth Space symposium as a bigger platform to showcase what they describe as the first color video of the globe.

The satellite videos were of different locations around the planet Earth. There was a clip of activities at the Dubai International Airport, the clip showed airplanes as they take off or land, and others which were not in motion. There was another clip showing transport activity in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires. There was yet another clip of Trondheim, Norway. This clip was a shot of a ship leaving the country’s port.

The CEO of Earth-I is hopeful that the videos will be of great help to industries since their mode of capturing the videos is different from still photos. They demonstrated the mode with which the satellite captures videos and they explained that the satellite is able to take a 2-minute high-quality video of a target location before moving on to the next.

The CEO also revealed the satellite is able to capture numerous videos daily and he deems that a breakthrough. VividX2 was launched on an Indian Polar vehicle and it has an estimated weight of 100 kilograms.

The British company describes VividX2 as a satellite with many capabilities. Apart from the fact that the satellite captures many high-quality videos and images, the satellite is designed to visit the same area multiple times in a day in order to capture a required image.

The satellite can also be tasked to acquire images and videos at faster rates. The satellite also has the ability to capture and analyze objects in motion including vehicles, trams, and airplanes.

The Earth-I is not on this mission alone, it is with the collaboration of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, the Defense Science and Technology lab of the UK, and Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.