As it is widely known, Roscosmos have had number of problems with finishing launch sites for Angara at their Vostochny Cosmodrome. According to TASS it seems that for the first launches of Angara from latest and most modern cosmodrome in Russia we will wait little longer then it was previously expected.

First regular launches of Angara rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome are planned in 2021 from remaining still under construction launch site. According to TASS and quoted by the Agency Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin first mission of Angara starting from Vostochny will cover delivering to orbit satellites operating under GLONASS navigational system.

Until 2021 all flights of Angara will be starting from placed in the northern Russia Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

At the moment second planned mission after two flights performed in 2014 only two flights are planned before 2021. First flight is maiden mission of most recent version of rocket known as Angara 1.2 was planned for the end of 2017 (final launch date is still not confirmed). Second planned for 2020 is launch of not specified version of the rocket with SAR Earth observation satellite KOMPSAT-6 operated by Korea Aerospace Research Institute. Both launches will be conducted from Area 35, Start 1 at Plesetsk Cosmodrome.