The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, toured the Silicon Valley facility of Lockheed Martin on April 5. Sunnyvale is considered as the home to most of the satellite programs of the company and technologies for solar array production, cutting-edge research and development and missile defense.

Marilyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin chairman, the Crown Prince, as well as the President and Executive Officer, explored advanced technologies for missile satellite and air defense communications. The tour was composed of main elements of the THAAD system and a visit of the test and satellite assembly facility where Lockheed Martin is developing 2 communications satellites for the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Arabsat.

At the facility, there was a display of the communication, control and command system, which will be relocated and localized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These satellites are known to be the first of its type, and the most accurate and efficient.

In 2015, KACST and Arabsat awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for 2 LM 21000-based satellites: Hellas Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 and Arabsat-6A. The 2 satellites will offer advanced telecommunications abilities that include secure, television, internet and telephone communications to essential commercial customers and government users in Europe, Africa, and Middle East. Both satellites are slated for delivery this year.

Lockheed Martin has had an existence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ever since 1995 along with the initial delivery of C-130 Hercules. After that, the corporation has sustained to collaborate to develop its trail in the Kingdom of integrated missile and air defense systems, rotary and tactical wing technologies, satellite communications, and maritime systems.

The presence of the company is supported with training initiatives, which train and support the following generation of Saudi talent – making sure the sustainability of the defense and aerospace industry and to help the Vision 2030 objectives of the Kingdom.

As part of the formal visit, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was able to meet the majority of young Saudis who will go back to the country and add to the expansion and development of the domestic aerospace industrial and communications infrastructure of the country. With the proclamation of Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already started to encounter massive social and economic transformation attracting global investment and business partnerships and even increasing domestic job creation as well.