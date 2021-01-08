RSC Energia announced officially on December 29, 2017 that they managed to resume communications with recently launched Angosat-1 satellite.

Satellite was launched from Site 45/1 at Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 26,2017 on the top of the Zenit-3F rocket. Communication with satellite was lost shortly after deploying it by Fregat upper stage on 36000 km GEO orbit. Vehicle stopped to send telemetry data and RSC Energia ground control center was not able to evaluate if satellite was deployed or not. Data from radar stations on the ground also did not showed clearly if satellite is on orbit or not.

After three days RSC Energia managed to resume communications with Angosat-1 on Friday December 29.

Satellite reported its good condition and probably within following days it will begun its space journey to 13° orbital slot where with its 16 C and 6 Ku band transponders will support telecommunication services to Angola.

Built by RSC ENergia satellite will remain on orbit for at least 15 years supporting mobile communication, television broadcast, Internet and radio services.