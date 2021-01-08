An International Research Team which also includes personnel from the Tokyo Institute of Technology along with Universite PARIS DIDEROT and CNRS has eventually found that CO2 is getting reduced to CO in such situation where photocatalyst which is made up of an organic semiconductor material and as well as iron complex which is very much exposed to visible light. These crucial experiments have made clear the fact that that it is very much possible to convert CO2, which is a primary concern for global warming, into a priceless resource of carbon with the help of visible light considering it to be a relevant energy source. Even the process can be conducted with the support of photocatalyst which is composed of only commonly occurring minerals.

Within the past few years, different technologies have been adopted to turn CO2 into a source with the help of metal conductors as well as semiconductors in the form of photocatalysts which are being developed worldwide. Scientists are pretty much sure of the fact that if this artificial process of photosynthesis can be put to use correctly, then it would be very much more comfortable to convert CO2, which is thought to be a primary concern for global warming, into a valuable carbon resource using sunlight as the energy source.

Different complex as well as inorganic semiconductors involving precious and rare metals, for instance, ruthenium, rhenium and finally tantalum are being used in highly active photocatalysts that are reported so far. At the same time considering the massive amount of CO2, there was always a requirement to establish new photocatalysts that are made with elements that are available on Earth in abundance.

Some of the prominent researchers like Professor Osamu Ishitani, research staff Ryo Kuriki, Associate professor Kazuhiko Maeda in association with JST exhibited collaborative research along with the research group of Professor Marc Robert of Universite PARIS DIDEROT and CNRS. As such by mixing carbon nitride which is an organic semiconductor with a mixture of iron and natural materials and after that utilizing them in the form of photocatalyst they were able to CO2 into a resource which proved to be highly efficient under the various conditions of exposure to visible light at ordinary temperatures as well as pressure.

