A particular satellite in the form of golden umbrella-like antenna is positioned in orbit at a distance of more than 400,000 kilometers away from Earth. The satellite has been using for Chang’e-4 which is all ready to be the first probe to land properly on the far side of the Moon. It is believed that the relay satellite for the Chang’e-4 will be on a mission to secure a link between the Earth and the far side of the moon. It might also help other probes from other countries as well which will ultimately lead to the improvement of the scientific exploration as a whole. This statement was made by Ye Peijian who is the academician contributing his values towards the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and he is one of the most renowned Chinese space experts.

The satellite which is known as the Queqiao or in other words Magpie Bridge had been launched on May 21. It was positioned around the second Lagrangian (L2) point of the Earth-Moon system within the Halo Orbit. The satellite was located in such a way that it would be possible to view both the Earth and the far side of the Moon. The probe of Chang’e-4 mission will involve a lander as well as a rover, and it is expected to set off in the later part of this current year. The particular mission to explore the far side of the Moon was suggested by Ye, who had worked with the Lunar Exploration program of China since the inception of Chang’e-1 about ten years ago.

Chang’e-4 is the follow-up version of Chang’e-3 which was launched in the year of 2013. With the set of Chang’e-3, it became the first ever Chinese satellite to make a soft landing on any extraterrestrial object. However, after the successful landing of Chang’e-3, there was a lot of doubt regarding the mission of its subsequent version. Some of the experts were of the view that Chang’e-4 should be landed on the near side of the Moon as it would be safer. However, Ye said that the mission of Chang’e-3 should not be repeated for Chang’e-4 and that scientists should not be afraid while exploring something new and innovative.

He further established his statement that the United States and the Soviet Union were also very keen to launch this program but were unsuccessful due to technological restrictions. But the same should not be repeated with Chinese Space Exploration.