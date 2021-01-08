Today from the LC2 launch complex at Xichang Satellite Launch Center. Launch of Zhongxing-9A (also designated ChinaSat-9A) at 16:08 UTC Long March-3B/G2 delivered to orbit new communications satellite for the China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd.

ChinaSat-9A (mass at 5100 kg) is also known as the Zhongxing-9A and was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) for its main subsidiary China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd which specializes in satellite communications and broadcasting services. Satellite was based on one of the most popular satellite bus, DFH-4. It is highly efficient (10.5 kW in the end of life provided by two 6 m long solar arrays and onboard batteries), high capacity (580 kg) bus utilized mainly for communications satellites with operational life of 15 years. ChinaSat-9A will use its payload – 18x36MHz and 4x54MHz BSS Ku-band transponders – to provide services over China from 101.4 degrees orbital slot. Transponders are using two dish transmission antennas (satellite is also equipped with three receiver antennas.

Satellite was launched from LC2 launch complex place at Xichang Satellite Launch Center on the top of the Long March 3B. Rocket is long for 54.838 m with diameter at 3.35 m. Payload fairing is 4.2 m wide and mass is 425,800 kg. For GTO orbit payload capacity is 5100 kg. Boosters are powered with one YF-25 engine each and thrust at 740.4 kN. First stage is powered by four YF-21C with thrust at 2961.6 kN with 145 s burning time. Second stage is powered by one central engine YF-24E with thrust at 742 kN and four vernier YF-23C engines with thrust at 47.1 kN. Third stage is equipped with one YF-75 engine with thrust at 167.17 kN.