China strives to successfully do the space mission behind the recent space station’s fall down. This year, they had launched their 10th space mission and deploy the three civilian-operated satellite for the Earth observation. It has cameras that will effectively monitor the natural disasters, assist the planning of the infrastructure and survey the natural resources.

According to the report of Xinhua news agency, the satellites for the Earth-imaging is lifted off above the Long March 4C spacecraft on March 21 from the space center of Taiyun at exactly 0322 GMT in China’s northern Shanxi province. The trio rides the three-stage spacecraft into the polar orbit and flies south from Taiyun base in order to deploy the 3 Gaofen 1-series spacecraft with the altitude of 400 miles or 645 kilometers.

Their new satellites, the designated Gaofen 1-02, 03, and 04 are joining the same Gaofen 1-type rocket launched by the country in 2013. Their Gaofen 1 satellites were designed for their missions that last up to six years. Also, they are carrying cameras that are capable of capturing the images of the Earth surfaces, having a minimum resolution of nearly two meters.

This spacecraft is manufactured by the China Spacesat and the satellites are part of China High-Resolution Observation System (CHEOS). Some of the Gaofen satellites are working differently with a different purpose. They can provide different types of data that happen in the environment, like atmospheric measurement and all-radar images.

Each of the Gaofen satellite is weighing about 1,800 pounds or should we say 805 kilograms at launch. According to the satellite data released by the CASC, the other four Gaofen 1 space rocket is operating in coordination and can capture images at the same location found on Earth.

China had successfully launched nine of their Gaofen satellites, with different types since they start the blast off in 2013. However, another Gaofen spacecraft was lost in the failure of the launching.

The three new Gaofen 1 satellite launching on Saturday had marked the China’s 10th orbital launching this year and it is the 31st launching worldwide. The rockets that are launched in the US are at the same time, flew ten times in 2018, which combine the missions led by the United Launch Alliance and SpaceX.

This year, the country is planning to launch 40 spacecraft. Also, they are planning to launch their lunar rover to try the initial landing on the moon. This is expected to happen by the end of the current year. Not only that, they are also on the move to liftoff the meteorological, scientific, reconnaissance and navigation satellites this year.