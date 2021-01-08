SpaceX decided to postpone launch of Falcon-9 with Bulgariasat-1 communications satellite from today to at least Friday, 23rd June.

Official statement was given yesterday – SpaceX decided to move back for four days launch of first Bulgarian GEO communications satellite which was planned for today from LC-39 launch site at Kennedy Space Center.

Official reason listed in statement was problem with one of the pneumatic valves inside payload fairing, which turned out to be broken and it was necessary to replace it in hangar. This means that after installing Bulgariasat-1 on the top of the Falcon-9, rocket will return again to technicians to swap failed valve.

First possible launch date was set on Friday 23rd June with lasting 2 hours window starting at 18:10 UTC. Backup date was set on Sunday, 25th June.