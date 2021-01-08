Jim Bridenstine, Oklahoma Republican representative and was avowed as the 13th administrator of NASA by VP Mike Pence, National Space Council chairman.

“Last December, President Trump … signed the first set of National Space Council recommendations under Space Policy Directive 1,” Pence stated during a short ceremonial at the Headquarters of NASA in Washington.

“We will send American astronauts back to the moon, and after that we will establish the capacity, with international and commercial partners, to send Americans to Mars,” and NASA will lead the way.” he said.

Pence praised Jim and stated in behalf of the president he is absolutely confident that the newly assigned NASA administrator will bring his government, civic and military experience to bear, together with your quality, on a latest chapter of rehabilitated American control in space.

Jim along with his family looking on, stated he anticipated to implementing Pres. Trumps space policy that calls for finishing full government assistance for the ISS in year 2025, continuing growth of crew spacecrafts and concentrating on bringing back astronauts to Red Planet and to the moon as well.

“I will do my best to serve our storied agency to the utmost of my abilities as we reach for new heights and reveal the unknown for the benefit of humankind,” Jim’s said. “NASA represents what is best about the United States of America. We lead, we discover, we pioneer and we inspire. I look forward to our journey together.”

Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, joined several dozen reporters and NASA personnel at agency headquarters in Washington for the ceremony.

After Bridenstine avowed, the two gentlemen took a couple of moments to talk with American astronauts on board the ISS or International Space Station, who extend their “cheerful congratulations and appreciations” to the new assigned NASA administrator.

He resigned from being a rep earlier Monday. Jim takes over outgoing NASA administrator Lightfoot, a NASA’s engineer manager that ran the commercial space agency following its past administrator, Charles Bolden, former spacecraft commander, go off in the wake of the presidential election last 2016.

Jim’s confirmation is considered as one of the most controversial in the history of NASA, however this man thanked his friends and colleagues for their undying assistance of the space plan, telling that it is essential in space.

“It’s been very bipartisan,” he said. “I am excited to continue working with you in this new role.”