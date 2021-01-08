In the year 2018, summer, Saturn and Mars are positioned to Earth. On this event, the planets are significantly close to Earth and allow astronomers to observe them in larger detail. Hubble took benefits of this preferred to image both planets long-standing observation of the outer planet in the solar system. When the NASA/ESA Hubble space telescope was launched, its main aim is always been studying not only distant but also the planet in the solar system.

The high-resolution images of Hubble can be surpassed by pictures taken from spacecraft. Hubble has the benefits over space probes and it can look at these objects and observe them for a long time than any passing probe could.

Last month, on 27th June and 27Th July the Mars and Saturn planets have been in opposition to Earth- Saturn. When the earth, sun, and outer planet are lined up, the Earth sitting between the outer planet and the sun.

At the time of opposition, a planet is completely by the sun seen from the earth and it marks the time while it nearer to the earth and allowing astronomers to see the planet’s surface features in a larger detail.

After a month before Saturn opposition on June 6th Hubble was observing the ringed planet. At that time Saturn was 1.4 billion kilometers from the Earth. The images taken could show Saturn’s ring system near its maximum tilt towards the Earth that allows an amazing view of the rings and gaps. The gas giant boast rings of the Saturn are the largest and most amazing stretching out to eight times the planet radius.

With this, there is a beautiful view of the ring system, and the image of Hubble reveals a hexagonal pattern around the North Pole. This is a stable wind feature explored in the year 1981, during the flyby of the Voyager 1 space probe. When observing this planet Hubble, it managed to capture images of six of Saturn’s 62, presently known as moons, Dione, Enceladus, Tethys, Janus, Epimetheus, and Mimas. Scientists stated that it is a small, wayward moon like one of these disintegrated 200 million years ago to form Saturn’s ring system.

These new images of Saturn and Mars with previous data gathered by Hubble and other telescopes and space probes allows astronomers to study how the patterns of cloud and the structures of other planets in our solar system change with time.