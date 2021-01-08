Blue Origin announced about first test fire of their latest BE-4 engine on October 18, 2017 at their research facility in West Texas.

According to Blue Origin test was performed recently at test range in West Texas. Company did not announce how long test lasted and also gave no details about results of test fire. Still not confirmed sources claim that test fire lasted for 3 seconds with 50% thrust.

Blue Origin begun designing process of BE-4 in 2011. It was designed to be largest methane fueled rocket engine ever created with estimated thrust at 2400 kN. As company would like to start manufacturing in 2019 in June 2017 Blue Origin announced about plans for opening new manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Latest engine by Blue Origin, successor of smallest BE-3, was designed to power latest large rocket New Glenn and maybe in future even United launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. Powered with ecologically clean LOX as oxidizer and liquid methane engine opens new chapter in the history of Blue Origin which would like to finally enter into market with launch vehicle suitable not only for passing through Karaman’s line but also reaching geostationary transfer orbit with 13 t of cargo.