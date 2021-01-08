As per the new research that has been conducted it is revealed that if the black holes collide with each other, it will lead to the formation of even bigger Black holes. This runaway growth may lead to a situation which is referred to as globular clusters.

According to Carl Rodriguez who is a theoretical astrophysicist at the MIT has said that it is assumed that the clusters have formed from a hundred to thousands of black holes that have sunk down to the center. Rodriguez has the experience of working with an international team of scientists where he showcased how black hole collisions would impact as per Einstein’s theory of general relativity. The researchers have found out the fact that black holes which were initially created by stars within the globular cluster must grow at a rate which would 50 times more than the Earth’s Sun if they tend to collide with each other.

It is also discovered that these types of clusters are the primary sources for black hole binaries. It is a place where a lot of black holes could be found out hanging from the small region of space so that two black holes could combine and generate a more massive black hole. Then the new crated black hole can identify another companion and thereby merge again. This is how the process would continue.

As per Einstein theory f general relativity, gravitational waves tend to release as massive energy at the instance when two black holes emerge. As per the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave observatory’s findings there are not only presences of gravitational waves but also the existence of Stella binary black holes.

At the last stages of its lifetimes, a massive star has the potential to blow off its elements in the form of a spectacular supernova. This can also lead to leaving behind a stellar black hole at the galactic heart. The team of Rodriguez had the ambition of discovering how black holes tend to interact with the globular clusters and also the small collection of stars that can be identified in most of the galaxies.

With the help of a high technology computer, the scientists have found out the complex dynamical interaction within the 24 stellar clusters ranging from 200,000 to over 2 million stars. They also delved deeper into the density as well as the composition of such stars.