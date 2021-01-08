Finally, SpaceX has launched their most sophisticated & modern technology rocket Falcon 9 on 11th May. Its main mission is to deliver the first Bangladeshi telecom satellite Bangabandhu-1 to the orbit. The launching takes place at 4.14 PM Eastern from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.

The success of this operation is a great achievement for both Bangladeshi government & SpaceX. The company hopes that the Block 5 Falcon 9 will launch approximately ten times without the need for any refurbishment. As per the official information given by the SpaceX, its life can prolong to 100 missions by small modifications & repair. The final design of Falcon 9 is the rocket that comes with plenty of manufacturing modifications for catering the needs of NASA commercial crew. They have also kept the requests of Air Force in mind.

The first stage landed by SpaceX within 11 minutes after liftoff. The SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk told reporters that they would spend a time of few months to disassemble & inspect the rocket’s boosters before reuse.

According to Musk, frankly, there is a requirement to take the boosters apart for confirming that it doesn’t require to take apart. There is a great chance that Block 5 Falcon 9 won’t fly for some months, but you will see its flight by the end of the year.

This operation holds extreme importance for Bangladesh who has invested years of work to develop their telecom satellite. Previously, this Asian nation had orbital slots from the International Telecommunication Union that are considered to be located very far from the country to make sure high-quality satellite services. The consulting firm Space Partnership International was hired by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) with a motive to get a better slot. This company has helped BTRC getting a slot that is nearer to Bangladesh for US$ 28 million.

They also bought a Turnkey contract for this satellite from the Thales Alenia Space, which is a popular European satellite manufacturer in 2015 for US$ 248 million. It included the developing operations of infrastructure & provision of the launch vehicle. Originally, the Bangladeshi government hopes to launch the Bangabandhu-1 on Bangladesh’s Victory Day 16 December 2017, but it doesn’t become successful due to the delay caused by the SpaceX. Certain issues result in delaying the project by almost five months.