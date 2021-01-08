Just a day before the launching, the crews from the United Launch Alliance at the Cape Canaveral are finishing the final arrangements for the Atlas 5 liftoff, which had happened last Saturday evening. The launch had dispatched three military satellites of the US directly to the orbital perch for over 20,000 miles in the equator.

Set to launch on Saturday at 7:13 PM (EDT), the Atlas 5 rocket had flown using its most powerful configuration at the 41 launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Complex. It is with the 5 Aerojet Rocketdyne-built rocket boosters that are solidly made, together with the Russian-made RD-180 engine, the main engine that produces a combination of 2.6 million pounds thrust.

The free-flying spacecraft and the military communications payload are the hosts of the experiments that are funded by the Pentagon, including its deployable daughter satellite, which had ridden the Atlas 5 rocket on this six hours mission. This is done to the altitude near the geostationary orbit, a region on the equator where the objects are taking advantage of the orbital dynamics to float over a fix position on Earth. The geostationary belt was populated by a number of data relay, surveillance satellites and missile warning that is operated by the commercial and military firms.

According to the Air Force spokesperson, the launch window on Saturday extends until the 9:11 PM (EDT) on Sunday. Also, there are 80 percent chances of having the acceptable condition for this launching in the launch official forecast that is issued the by the United States Air Force on their 45th Weather Squadron. It is also believed in the forecast that the coming cold front on Sunday will worsen the weather condition in the Space Coast of Florida.

“On the launching day of the rocket, the high pressure continues to migrate the east as the mentioned cold front advanced into the states of the Gulf Coast in the morning, and during the window, it can go near Florida Panhandle,” wrote by the Air Force in the outlook issued last Friday morning.

The launch team had transferred Atlas 5 rocket to the launch pad last Friday morning. It rodes a mobile launch platform from Vertical Integration facility going to the Complex 41 launch pad. It is pushed by the locomotives in the rail tracks and takes the 500 meters journey.