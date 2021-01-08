As you have heard it said time and again, “there’s nothing new in this world”. What seems so unique and special to you might have been someone else’ idea a decade ago but he or she never implemented it fully. For that reason, no man has a reason of disregarding other people’s idea because it means a lot to them just as yours does to you.

There have been a few critics rising up against NASA for their idea of putting up Robot Bees on planet Mars. This however has not altered their concentration of reaching their goal. They are more than focused and have therefore hired two teams of researchers to see its success. The two teams are tasked to designing a robotic bee that will be able to fly on Mars.

This project was officially announced two weeks ago (3oth March) by the space agency. Although it is in its initial stages, the idea behind it is replacing modern rovers which are bulky, slow and quite expensive with a big number of sensor-studded and fast-moving micro-bots. The intended micro-bots will be relatively cheap and will cover much more ground.

The nature of the intended bees

The bees will literally be called Marsbees and will feature bumble bee size with cicada-sized wings that will be flapping just like a normal bee. According to report released by Live Science states that bumblebee species grows been 1.6 inches long which is approximately 4 centimeters while the American bumblebee is approximately quarter of that. On the other hand, Cicada wings as described by formal scientific descriptions measures approximately 3 centimeters.

The Marsbees are needed not only for mapping the Martian terrain but collecting samples of this planet’s thin air as well. This is intended for finding possible sign of life in methane gas. The flapping-wing bots that will be used on these Marsbees are not common on earth. The wings available on earth are usually known as rotary-wing bots. Quad copters are a good example of these rotary-wing bots.

The flapping-wing will however comes in handy for these Marsbees since it will allow the team to join together highly efficient technologies with certain low power which will be necessary on the Red Planet. The bots will regularly return to their base to recharge. These bees are still on their initial stages being worked on by students of University of Alabama in collaboration with a Japanese team.