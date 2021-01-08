Last Thursday in the previous week, Bridenstine was finally confirmed when the Senate had approved his nomination on the strict party-line basis, which gives him a 50-49 vote. In the nominations, there are 50 Republican voted yes for him, whereas 47 Democrats and other two independents have voted no.

On Monday, April 23, Vice President Mike Pence had sworn in Mr. Jim Bridenstine as the 13th administrator during the ceremony held at the headquarter of the space agency in Washington, DC. This event also includes the video chat with three of the NASA astronauts that aboard the International Space Station.

“Being here today and witnessing this event is a great privilege for me,” said the Vice President. “To be able to escort on behalf of the United States president, what we believe we have right now is a new chapter of the renewed American space leadership with swearing in of our newest NASA administrator.”

After Bridenstine puts his hand on the Bible and pledges to faithfully perform the duties and responsibilities of his new office, he stepped to the podium and said the lines:

“NASA is representing what is best about the United States – we lead, we pioneer, we discover, an e inspire,” he said. “I am looking for our journey together.”

Then he extends his heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the event. After he gives his lines, he then chatted with three of the NASA astronauts that aboard the space station. These astronauts are Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold, and Scott Tingle. From the perch 250 miles or 400 kilometers above the Earth, the three astronauts have congratulated the new NASA head and welcomed him to NASA’s family circle.

Bridenstine is taking over the position of Robert Lightfoot, who served as the NASA acting administrator since Trump assumed power last year in January as the president of the United States. Lightfoot will be retiring on the space agency on April 30, and when he steps down, Bridenstine will immediately take over the position.

Bridenstine is elected to United States House of representative in the year 2012. In his previous job, he is a Navy fighter pilot with combat experience in Afganistan and Iraq, with a total 333 aircraft-carrier landing under his name and 1,900 flight hours, according to officials of NASA. Apart from that, he also served as the executive director of Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium.