Well, South Africa has already enlisted itself in the agenda of quickly developing countries and growing economies of the world. They are on the verge of scribbling their name on another achievement in the space history soon. The technology minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will be leading an event about Africa’s space program, i.e. the launch of one of the highly innovative, ingenious and sophisticated satellite shortly.

This satellite has been tagged as ZA Cube-2 and is the successor of Tshepiso Sat. It is undeniably hefty and husky in size from the same. It has been thrived and fabricated by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology along with the guidance and assistance from the French South African Institute of Technology.

It is the second most advanced and innovative nano-satellite which is to be mellowed and matured by both of these universities. Being a square shaped version, it has been provided with the latest features and will be launched into the outer space by the end of this year. The program director said that most of the works on the ZA Cube-2 has been completed and the satellite is all set to be shipped to Netherland for its integration with other similar satellites. He added that the ZA Cube-2 will then be shipped to India which is the actual site of the launch.

This satellite has been developed by gaining the experiencing through the ZACube-1 which was launched 5 years ago by South Africa and the same was meant to keep a close eye on the space weather research. The main desire and desideratum of the ZACube-2 is to monitor the marine activity along the coast of South Africa. There is an Image Payload technology it has been equipped with that will assist it to detect the forest fires as well.

One of the payloads on the satellite will enable it to receive data on the navigation from the ships close to South Africa’s coast. This data generally includes the registration of the ship, the directions in which it is traveling, GPS coordinates and the information on its speed. Of course, it will add a lot to the overall safety of the ships which are close to South Africa’s coast. A high-pixel camera has also been installed on the satellite for detecting any sort of fires.

This is actually the first satellite that the African Government has planned to launch in the next 4 years under operation Phakisa. The technology minister leads the send-off ceremony on 17th April. He was also joined by the French Ambassador and the VC of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.