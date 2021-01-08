Elon Musk, one of the most successful entrepreneurs of modern times is one of the most stylish and happening personality in the modern era. Elon Musk is now 46 of age has taken the world by storm with the help of his superb entrepreneurial skills and business acumen. He has brought about a huge revolution in varied fields of life. He has brought about a massive change in the field of space travel. He has brought in a number of innovative steps to make space travel much easier and smooth both for the commercial space agencies and also for the space-loving fans. SpaceX Company has been soaring heights in terms of popularity mainly because of the presence of Elon Musk. At the same time, he is the proud owner of Tesla, where he has brought about huge creativity for transforming the electric cars.

So the rightful owner of both SpaceX and Tesla has come up with a variety of tips for the employees and staffs for boosting up their efficiency level. Recently Mr. Elon Musk celebrated the very first launch of his SpaceX Heavy Falcon rocket on 6th of February of this month. At the recent TED conference, COO of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell has rightly said that this superfast man has a lot of ambitions in his armory and there’s a lot new to happen in the recent times. Recently Musk has sent a direction to adopt a 24*7 working schedule in his production facility of TESLA. His main aim behind this directive is to get the employees at Tesla going forward and thereby put the production of his car facility back on track.

From the email sent in an official communication, Musk has asked a lot more of his employees and to keep them motivated, he has offered a lot more creative steps. From the various tips, it is pretty clear that this person is not a fan of too many meetings, hierarchy or even bureaucracy that involves too much of communication.