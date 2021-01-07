Small celebration on International Space Station – ISS broke Mir space station record, which before it’s decommissioning, reached number of 86331 orbits.

International Space Station passed yesterday in the morning 100000th orbit. It is historical moment for remaining in space since launch of first module Zarya (which was launched on atop of Proton rocket on 20 November 1998) for last 18 years. Mission of ISS have been lasting for 6387 days (with 5674 days when ISS was habituated) what gives average number of 15.65 orbits per day flown with average orbit speed at 27600 km/h. Total distance which was traveled by ISS is 4.18 billion kilometers, what gives 654454 km per day. Yesterday’s record was reached with international crew. On board of the International Space Stations remains following astronauts and cosmonauts: Timothy Peake (ESA, UK), Timothy Kopra, Jeff Williams (NASA, USA), cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, Oleg Skripochka, Alexey Ovchinin (Roscosmos, Russia). International Space Station passed today record in following configuration:

Berthed and docked spacecrafts (starting with date of arrival): Soyuz TMA-19M (15 December 2015, Rassvet nadir port), Progress MS-01 (23 December 2015, Pirs nadir port), Soyuz TMA-20M (18 March 2016, Poisk zenith port), Cygnus OA-6 (26 March 2016, Unity nadir), Progress MS-02 (2 April 2016, Zvezda aft port). International Space Station consists of following modules (starting with date of launch): Zarya Russian module (20 November 1998 – main module which provides electrical power, storage, propulsion, and guidance for ISS since its beginning), Unity 1 American module (4 December 1998, passive connecting module), Zvezda Russian module (12 July 2000, provides life support system for ISS along with two places for crew members), Destiny American research module (7 February 2001), Quest American module (14 July 2001, main airlock for ISS), Pirs Russian module (14 September 2001, one from two Russian docking compartments), Harmony American (funded by ESA) module (23 October 2003, provides four crew members quarters), Tranquility American (funded by ESA) module (8 February 2010, gave additional eight berthing ports), Columbus ESA module (7 February 2008, laboratory module), Kibo Japanese module (15 July 2009, science module), Cupola American module (8 February 2010, observation module used for docking and operating Canadarm2 robotic arm), Rassvet Russian module (14 May 2010, mini research module), Leonardo ASI/NASA module (24 February 2011, multipurpose/storage module), BEAM inflatable American experimental module (10 April 2016, experimental/non habitable module by Bigelow Aerospace).

Good Luck for next 100 000 orbits!

Sources:

https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2016/05/16/station-reaches-100000-orbits-deploys-cubesats/