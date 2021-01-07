Presently, the record coldest spot beyond the boundaries of our planet is Boomerang Nebula, which is a moving cloud having dust & gas. The temperature of this cold spot is -458 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the Earth’s physicists become successful in surpassing that previous year when they increase the temperature of an object to astonishing -459.66 degree Fahrenheit.

But NASA’s recent experiment Cold Atom Laboratory will smash both of these figures. They launched it to the International Space Station on 21st May abroad a Cygnus rocket. Scientists believed that it would cool down the clouds to astonishing -459.66999982 degrees Fahrenheit after getting installed safely.

Space’s background temperature is approximate -455 degrees Fahrenheit. If we make a comparison, then the temperature will be much more than the vacuum of deep space in this box in the analysis.

However, the record book doesn’t have the Cold Atom Lab yet. The Bose-Einstein condensates cool down to nearly zero -459.67 degrees Fahrenheit. They were predicted by the Albert Einstein & Satyendra Nath Bose in the starting of the 20th century, but the proof of its existence only approved in 1995. Moreover, this discovery won a Nobel Prize in 2001.

The scientists in CAL will develop the Bose-Einstein condensates by slowing down the progression of atoms before they get completely motionless. It is the point where atoms begin working as a wave instead of particles. This act is more quantum physics when compared to the traditional physics. It is the main reason that the Bose-Einstein condensates have generated so much interest among the scientists studying quantum mechanics. Our scientists have only become successful in persisting the Bose Einstein condensates only for fractions of a second as gravity pulled off the gas after that & disrupt the process. However, the researchers are hoping to make their mission successful in 10 seconds of observation time.

Another amazing thing about this experiment is that the physicists on planet Earth will operate t remotely instead of astronauts on the station. The scientists on our planet will receive approximately 6.5 hours in a day for making this experiment successful. There are seven proposals got funding from NASA for conducting some physics work with the help of Cold Atom Laboratory. As per the official report, the lab will work on the ISS for three years & it may increase according to the future conditions.