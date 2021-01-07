The NASA’s insanely famous Curiosity rover has finally made a comeback as it bored five-centimeter-deep inside a rock on Mars. This action was witnessed on May 20 this year since the last action dated back to the end of 2016. The drill of NASA’s Curiosity sits on the seven-foot-long robotic arm. This action was stalled when the motor which facilitated the extension of two posts on the side of each drill bit ceased working. The engineers have been working for the possible solution since then and testing each of the solutions in the JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) of NASA situated in Pasadena California, which is also the in charge for the Curiosity’s mission.

The new drilling technique of Curiosity is considered as one of the most efficient techniques wherein the drill bit is extended beyond stabilizing posts. These bits are then pushed inside the rock utilizing the force that is provided by the robotic arm of the Curiosity. The technique went through scores of tests on earth and took over a year to be developed to its full potential. The drilling on Mars is carried on a rock target known as the “Duluth.” The results of initial drilling operations were thrilling, and the successful implementation of the technique was one of the key aspects that Curiosity is known for.

The Curiosity is a part of a massive $2.5 billion project, which has a goal of investigating Mars for its possible potential of hosting life. The project also focuses on the climate changes that have taken place over a period of time on the red planet. It was the results from the initial drilling of the curiosity that led scientists to believe that the landing site of the robot hosted a stream system as well as habitable lake billions of years ago.

The team analyzing the mission are of the opinion that Curiosity is capable of sprinkling the collected material from the drill and transfer the same to its analytical instruments. The method is still in documentary form only and needs to be tested for further implementation. Curiosity has gone through initial testing phases with the new drilling technique earlier this year, which resulted in a 0.5 inches hole which was considered too shallow for the collection of any kind of samples. The Robot is climbing up the foothills of Mount Sharp and is studying layers of rocks as it passes by.