As per the latest report diamond dust is the primary cause for the puzzling and strange glow originating from particular areas of Milky Way galaxy.

Scientists were aware of the fact that there is some tiny thing which is emitting light, called Anomalous Microwave Emission (AME), but until today they were not aware of the exact cause. Recently, researchers have started using Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia and the Australia Telescope Compact Array for the research of AME light among the 14 newly born stars system within a milky way.

There are multiple reviews gathered from various researchers which are given below;

-David Frayer, an astronomer with the Green bank observatory explained, it is the very first observation of Anomalous microwave emission which is generating from protoplanetary disks. The team adds that it has been observed that a distinctive infrared light of nanodiamonds, carbon crystals, tiny like a sand particle within the system, and else nowhere.

-Another lead author Jane Greaves, an astronomer at Cardiff University in Wales, says not any other youngerter has established infrared stamped, as these crystals signatures are very uncommon. He adds it can be definite that the presences of nanodiamonds which evolve around the newly formed stars are responsible for the production of microwave glow.

Nanodiamonds have the percentage of 1 or 2 per cent of total carbon within the protoplanetary disks.

-Another important cause of AME, is considered as an organic family called Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH’s), that has no place in an observation. The infrared signature consists of lesser amount of AME glow that has been observed by researchers.

-Many scientists found that the new inventions are helpful for astronomers to have a detailed study of universe’s early days. The Universe has enlarged faster than the speed of light immediately after the Big-bang, during cosmic inflation. If this had happened, it should have leftover potentially visible impressions. Astronomers are trying hard to search an impression but have not succeeded as yet.

-Brian Mason, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Charlottesville, said the people who study the polarization of cosmic microwave should become happy, as the signals coming from spinner like nanodiamonds would be polarized. He added that due to this, astronomers will be able to create a better model of microwave light from our galaxy which can be used to study this detached glow of Big-bang