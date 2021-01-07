Thales Alenia Space is consolidating position on world market of space industry by putting another customer into portfolio.

Thales Alenia Space is well known of their potential and experience in manufacturing advanced military and civilian satellites. Since stablishing in 2005 it is still developing its potential and increasing sales on the market. TAS is looking for new customers and new markets often using aggressive and risky strategy. After creating Chinasat-6B satellite in 2007 (without using parts made in USA, to omit ITAR restrictions and launch satellite with Long March 3B) Company started increasing sales in Asia. History of not quite official cooperation with Chinese partner returned in 2013 after American company Aeroflex was fined with $8 million for transferring restricted technology to TAS without compliance with American export regulations. Transferred technology was resold by Thales Alenia Space to China. Still remaining important contractor with Department of Defense, Thales Alenia was continuing their sales strategy. In 2014, after Department of Defense protests and risk of losing contracts, Thales Alenia halted cooperation with Russia in designing new generation spy satellite. It should not be surprising, that after losing potential lucrative contract, TAS is still looking for new markets.

Contract for first Bangladesh satellite called Bangabandhu-1 was signed on Wednesday for both designing and launch service. Contract worth $248 million, was signed by Shahjahan Mahmood, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Jean-Loïc Galle, chairman and chief executive of the French space agency in Dhaka. Thales Alenia Space offer proved better than listings of Boeing, Orbital ATK, MDA Corporation and China Great Wall Industry Corporation.

It will be first satellite in Bangladesh history with scheduled launch on 2017; it will be communication satellite operated by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). Bangabandhu-1 will be put into 119° East longitude slot rented from Russian Intersputnik Company for $28 million for 15 years. Satellite will be equipped with 40 Ku and C band transponders and will remain operational for 15 years.

Sources:

https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/worldwide/space/magazine/first-telecommunications-satellite-bangladesh-will-be-built-thales-alenia

http://freebeacon.com/national-security/french-company-suspends-sale-of-spy-satellites-to-russian-military/