Arizona State University’s new solar energy research demonstrates about silicon-based, photovoltaic modules that transfer sunlight to electricity with high efficiency. They explain the efficiency of present modules that will become increasingly excellent in the US.

ASU Fulton Schools of Engineering, Assistant Research Professor Zhengshan J. Yu, Graduate Student Joe V. Carpenter and Assistant Professor Zachary Holman authored a paper that discovers costs vs increasingly efficiency of a new solar energy technology, known as techno-economic viability that appears in the Nature energy journal this week.

In 2001 the sunshot energy department initiative was launched with an aim of making solar cost-effective with conventional energy sources by 2020. The event attained its aim of $0.06 per kilowatt-hour before three years and a new target will set of $0.03killowatt-hour. The increasing photovoltaic modules efficiency is one route to minimizing the price of the solar electricity to this target. The major focus to reach the solar amount installed in the US in 2030 compared to them as a usual business scene.

According to Holman, the existing silicon technology is more than 90% compares to the theoretical efficiency limit. This is the participation of the requirement to discover new technologies. Many efficient technologies will be more costly, which prompted Holman and co-authors to ask that is the doubling of module efficiency warned about a doubling cost?

The complimentary photovoltaic materials stack two tandem modules. For example- a perovskite solar cell is the best use the complete spectrum of colors emitted by the sun and increase the efficiency of the solar cell on its self. The research was designed to determine about expensive tandem photovoltaic modules and how to compete in the entire solar marketplace.

The residence solar market tandem modules can cost three times more than the silicon module project and produce electricity at the same cost. The results indicate in the US, in the year 2020. It is the best scenario that assumes the energy, degradation cost and tandem modules financing terms. This acknowledges the premium cost values that will vary according to the region.

Yu says their previous study defines the tandems landscape technology. This study explained the future solar energy being created in the lab. It says, researchers, that how much money they should allow spending to realize the ability of enhancement expected from tandems. This will paint the economic landscape of new generation solar technology.