A recycled SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket is all set to mark its impression of an Uber when it will send various satellites to the orbit for both the telecom company Iridium and NASA on Tuesday. It is one of the most significant step taken by the Elon Musk’s company SpaceX and has been looking forward by people all over the world.

This rare mission will carry around five of Iridium’s next-generation satellites along with the twin spacecraft that make up the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and GRACE Follow-On (FO) mission for NASA.

The original GRACE Mission, stands for Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment mission, observed the water flow on the planet. GRACE-FO will now continue the work by tracking the water movement on the surface and other types of masses on Earth. It will also work on collecting data which will help in monitoring the glaciers, ice sheets, lakes, oceans, rivers as well as underground water stores.

It will also carry two Earth-watching satellites that will test the new technology which uses laser to calculate the distance between them rather than just the microwaves. Falcon 9 Rocket will be launched from the Vanderberg Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex, which is in California. The time set for the launch is 12:47 p.m. PT, and after 11 minutes of its launch, GRACE-FO satellite will be deployed from the station.

After the landing, the upper stage of Falcon 9 will take around 45 minutes to fly in different orbits to deploy the five new Iridium satellites. The company is also working on replacing its old satellites or constellations in the space with the dozens of new ones.

Though Falcon 9 has already been used to boost one of the top secret Zuma spacecraft to its orbit, where it suffered a payload adapter malfunction, there are no plans to land and fix the stage one of the Falcon 9. According to reports, the spacecraft failed to separate from the upper stage part and burned up after it reentered the atmosphere.

Many claims have also been made on the company for failing of the mission, but the company later cleared the blames for the $3.5 billion botching. SpaceX is also expected to search the nose cone that protects the payload in the Pacific Ocean using the boat and the giant net.