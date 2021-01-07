NASA prepares to launch the most ambitious and latest mission to study the Sun and also this mission would join the NASA mission to explore the closest star to the Earth. Since the year 1958 NASA’s major priority was studying the Sun. This mission importance becomes more evident when it gives significance to the Sun for all life on Earth.

The orbiting solar observatories are the latest available perch of space, and this is the first orbital spacecraft, which takes advantages to it. These observatories were a combination of eight spacecraft, which were launched between the year 1962 and 1975 by NASA relevantly. According to Keith Strong, who is the heliophysicist emeritus at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre on Phys.org. that people can see things which they could not when they got the instruments above the atmosphere. This statement is explicitly stated about the observatories and the spaceflight.

The Ball Brother’s Research Cooperation manufactured the first OSO spacecraft. The Communication Company and Hughes space constructed OSO 8. The OSO series had two significant sections such as sail and wheel section. The main mass of the spacecraft was the wheel section. This section included a tape recorder, communication systems, and power supply.

The sail section was the hub of the wheel section. This section included gas, which powered them and the pitch control jets. In the year 1962, March 7th, the first OSO was launched. It was sent aloft atop from Cape Canaveral by a Delta Rocket Air Force Station, LC-17A. On August 6th, 1963, OSO-1 included the various amount of data for the study, which is about the sun that could not be adequately viewed from the Earth. In the year 1963, 6th August, it captured the communication.

The series of eight OSO were doing their observatory through space since long. However, the Observatory solar program was the first series of solar science, which was conducted by NASA. This opened an extensive history of studying the sun by NASA. There were many studies about the sun by the astronomers. In fact its essential to know about the sun and other stars and it’s also important to see the evaluation of our parent stars of all ages in the solar system. This will help to unveil the secret of other sparkling celestials bodies on which the world orbit them. NASA is sending Parker Solar Probe to study the Sun, which could gain more knowledge through this mission.