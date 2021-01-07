In February, SpaceX launched a rocket which carried a sports car to the Red Planet, marked the beginning of a new era in space exploration. Jeff Bezos who intends to go slow in the space race has advised the employees of his space company, Blue Origin, to be patient and work properly and adhere to all regulations before manufacturing high-quality rockets for space tourism and space exploration. He does not have any competition with his counterpart, Elon Musk. In fact, he appreciated the work of SpaceX and encouraged them to improve their work further.

But even though Jeff Bezos has appreciated the work of SpaceX, there is always a hidden space between these two billionaires. They need to be thankful for their startup companies which have brought them to this position. Amazon and Paypal are the companies which paved the way for Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk respectively. Both SpaceX and Blue Origin started with their reusable rockets in the year of 2015. Both have the target to make space tourism more accessible and cheaper for the ordinary public. Most importantly both of them have an objective of colonizing Mars with a couple of years to spare.

In fact, media has been highlighting these back-to-back similar activities by both the companies in a significant way. The press has been passionately covering their projects and the making the Americans believe that these billionaires are trying to do something positive for the ordinary people. The entire glamour news has typically suppressed the fact that after all the billionaires are working to expand their coverage for space exploration and trying out different ways of utilizing the unrecognized resources of the outer space.

According to James Logsdon, who recently gave an interview to The Guardian, said there a big difference between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. While Elon Musk is a person, who publicizes his work a lot initially and after that complete such work. But Jeff Bezos is a silent worker. He first accomplishes his goal what he has targeted for and after that publicizes the goal achieved. Experts feel that Jeff Bezos has the target to develop Blue Origin on the similar lines on which Amazon his moving. He will become the middleman for the companies who want to do business on the outer space, which is exactly what Amazon does.