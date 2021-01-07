The considerable peat bogs that are located in Northern Russia might play a pivotal role concerning Greenhouse Gas level that might have an impact throughout the world. This is the latest discovery that is made by the scientists. It is found out recently that the barren peatlands which are situated in Siberia are an excellent source for methane gas and it has been producing that since the last ice age which took place some 12000 years ago. Such period is far more extended than that was initially thought of.

Reseacher’s further evidence has also revealed the fact that peat bogs can store carbon to a great extent. Thus it can absorb a massive amount of carbon-dioxide from the atmosphere. We all know that both Carbon-di-oxide, as well as the methane gas, are the primary influencers of the greenhouse gas. They are instrumental in trapping long-wave radiation and also trapping the heat in the lower atmosphere of the Earth. The researchers have concluded from this finding that Russia will play a significant role in controlling greenhouse gas and subsequently global warming scenarios.

According to Glen MacDonald who is the head of the geography department at the University of California, Los Angeles as well as the co-author of the study that has been revealed today, Siberian peatlands will turn out to be crucial in solving the greenhouse gas issue. A team of 22 members led by UCL researcher, Laurence Smith, went to visit the West Siberian Lowland. The area is filled with mosquito-infested flat wetland, full of tundra as well as scattered larch forest covering 1.3 million square kilometres. It is believed to be the most significant regions of peatlands in the world.

Smith was of the view that if we could move all the separate peat bogs together, it would cover at least 233,000 square miles which is equivalent to Texas.

Radiocarbon analysis has revealed the fact that the bogs are more than 2000 to 3000 years old than it was previously anticipated. Researchers now believe that the bogs are behind such colossal increase in the atmospheric levels of methane gas. Previously it was thought that tropical rainforest might have been the cause of such increase in methane gas. But now scientists feel that bogs are also contributing to such increase in methane level.

Since peats form in cool, wetlands particularly in the northern latitudes, Siberia is considered as one of the most crucial places in the whole world which can determine the future of the greenhouse gas impact shortly.