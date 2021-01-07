For hourly terrestrial weather, forecasts models are providing anywhere in the world, and our smartphones chirp or buzz with alerts of future heavy snow, thunderstorms, flash floods and significant events like hurricanes and tornados. The military depends on actual weather forecasts for planning different operations in the sea, ground and the air.

When it comes to any significant locations in the large volume of space, this forecast is the best. Space launch companies get the access to space to increase the military and commercial space operators. They approach the constellations of earth and satellites in an affordable way, and it becomes growing successfully. Commercial space operators need the latest tools to track their potential impact and space environmental conditions.

The new Space Environment Exploitation (SEE) program called DARPA focuses to precisely predict near-earth space environment perturbations and disturbances in one-hour out of 72 hours. DARPA is proposed on July 31st, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The event will be broadcast and more details available in the link.

Air Force Maj. Charlton “David” Lewis, II, DARPA program manager said that now they predict and track large space weather forecasts such as coronal mass ejections, sunspots or solar winds, it can break critical havoc in the higher space orbits. He said that also they cant make one hour or 72-hour predictions for smaller space environment disturbances near to the earth or host the ground space assets.

In the SEE program of the current 72-hour operational planning cycle, Lewis linked the capabilities for an air tasking order. He said their primary focus is to prepare the battle space that includes terrestrial weather forecasts for the next three days. It will provide the same estimates in the space environment as well.

There are two technical challenges that the program includes and the first is to develop a holistic space environment by using modern edge computational standard and theory. With the discovery of high-quality graphics processing units ( GPUS) and tensor processing units (TPUS) the higher resolution physics model could compute and create. The second challenge is the increasing number of measurement samples in the sizeable near-earth space environment. This is under-sampled currently. DARPA is searching some technical areas and experts like ionospheric, Magnetospheric, scalar, vector, and tensor processing computer scientists and engineers; and system integrators for the program.