Trading via sea is a common practice being done for ages. People have been fishing, selling or exchanging goods, buying products and even conducting illegal work. To monitor all these activities and maintain control over sea trade, vessel tracking has been adapted as a security measure. It has, however, exposed the dark sides of sea trading.

Security is always on a high when goods are carried across borders. When these shipments were analyzed on a large scale, shocking results were seen. Sea trading does pose a threat of illegal exchanges and other inhuman activities. Authorities have been striving to regulate the information about these shipments so they can guard the innocent people. A recent study published in Frontiers in Marine Science revealed the truth behind sea trading and the level of transparency practiced at the deck. This is the first time; a report has been presented to the common masses discussing the need for global collaboration to improve the whole structure.

Sustainable fishery management is possible only if the vast amount of data received by the marine department is analyzed thoroughly. Consistency in addressing the issues can help catch smugglers. Human rights and abuse of the same comes into play in this situation. You have to allow fresh shipments to remain in the sea for months or years and regulate the exchange as well.

Methods to regulate this shipment has been devised by industry giants, and very soon it will become convenient to identify the sharing of load on a global scale. In the initial testing, 30 billion signals for vessel tracking were sent and received to various crews. Significant data technology was applied to analyze data of such transshipment activities. Some areas had a high level of these activities as compared to others. For instance, international water holds the highest number of such transshipments. Registered vessels even may need to face the newer standards.

Drawing conclusions by data received may be a tough task but are inevitable. Operators may even turn off the devices set to monitor their ships, and there could be many other challenges. Not just that, ensuring that nobody’s time is wasted and cooperative behavior is offered, is itself a big task. The variations in international norms or tracking system may also vary. The threat of broadcasting a false or incorrect identity, or using crowded regions to slip away from the eyes of the authorities does exist, but a modern tracking system will be dealing with them all. Limitations need to be taken care of to ensure modesty as well as discipline. The efforts towards developing a sustainable and transparent shipping practice will be initiated with this one step.

.