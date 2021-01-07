Today Roscosmos launched first Progress supply spacecraft to International Space Station. It was announced that mission is successful, robotic spacecraft is continuing flight to ISS.

Punctually at 16:23:57 GMT Soyuz-2.1A started its engines in Baikonur Cosmodrome. Rocket core propulsion was started along with four boosters and Soyuz-2.1a started to lift over LC-31 in Baikonur Cosmodrome. Four RD107 engines and single central RD-108 were working with full thrust until T+1’57″28″‘ when four boosters were separated from core of the rocket on altitude of 48 km. Parameters were correct and rocket was continuing flight to T+4’47″17″” when on altitude of 148 km, second stage was separated. Payload and engine fairings were jettisoned at T+4’58″32″‘; third stage propulsion, single RD-0110 engine, started on altitude of 153 km fractions of second after fairings separated. At T+6’40″4″‘ rocket reached altitude of 200 km and on altitude of 210 km and T+8’49″30″‘ Progress separated from the third stage and started own autonomous flight. Journey to ISS was planned for 34 Earth orbits and it will finish on Saturday. Progress will dock to Zvezda module at 18:01 GMT on 2nd April 2016.

Manufactured by TSSKB-Progress Soyuz-2.1A is upgraded Soyuz-U; it is equipped with digital flight control system and modified injection system in the first stage. Rocket is still able to lift 7020 kg to 200 km circular orbit with inclination at 51.8° from Baikonur Cosmodrome – difference is that 2.1A is able to be used for lifting payload covered even with 11.43 m long and 4.1 m wide fairing. First stage is four boosters fueled with RP-1/LOX (39160 kg) powered with single RD-107A engine with thrust at 838.5 kN. Stabilization is provided by two vernier jets with 35 kN of thrust each. Length of the each booster is 19.60 m and diameter is 2.68 m with total mass at 44413 kg. Core stage is powered by one RD-108A engine with thrust at 792.5 kN (stabilization is provided by four vernier nozzles with thrust at 35 kN). Engine is fueled with 90100 kg of RP-1/LOX. Core stage diameter is 2.95 m, length is 27.8 m and mass is 99765 kg. Third stage is fueled also with RP-1/LOX (27755 kg of propellant) and powered with single RD-0110 engine providing thrust at 297.9 kN. Diameter of the stage is 2.66 m and length is 6.74 m; dry mass is only 2355 kg. Stabilization is provided by four vernier jets and reaction nozzle.

Sources:

http://www.mcc.rsa.ru/progress_mc02.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soyuz-2_(rocket)#Soyuz-2.1a