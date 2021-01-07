The two-dimensional materials which are used in nanoelectronic devices can be sandwich in between the three-dimensional bases of silicon and between the very thin layer of aluminium oxide, this sandwiching can reduce the failure of components due to the problem of overheating, this has been concluded by an article published in the Journal of Advanced Materials.

Most of the electronic components which are based in silicon contain two-dimensional materials like graphene. This two-dimensional material graphene is composed with the thick layer of a single atom which is of carbon. If these components are made up of three-dimensional materials then they can smaller down the magnitude and lowers the overheating effect.

There are also several unique functions of 2D materials but the components based on nanoelectronics having two-dimensional materials contains Achilles’ heel which is very prone towards the situation of overheating. This problem is caused due to the poor heat conducting properties of two-dimensional materials with respect to silicon base.

The associate professor of industrial and mechanical engineering in the college of UIC’s Salehi-Khojin says that in this nanoelectronics field it is found that 2D materials show low heat dissipation which can realize the potential of these small electronics with their functionality.

Another reason due to which these 2D materials can not transfer the heat properly to silicon is that the interaction between components of silicon and 2D materials like the transistor is quite weak.

As per the explanation was given by Zahra Hemmat who is a graduate student in the UIC college of engineering, the bond found between the silicon substrate and 2D material is not properly strong due to which the heat build up in 2D materials causes hot spots which results in the failure of the device or the problem of overheating.

For enhancing the bond between silicon base and 2D material it is important to improve the conductance power of material with silicon, this has been done by the engineers by adding another ultrathin layer on the top of 2D material which creates the concept of nano-sandwich in between ultrathin material and silicon base.

Salehi-Khojin says that by the addition of another layer encapsulating on the 2D material can double the transfer of energy in between of silicon base and 2D material.

The experiment is conducted by the Salehi Khojin and his colleagues in which they create a transistor by the use of silicon oxide base and carbide as 2D material and as an encapsulating material, they choose aluminum oxide. The researchers found that at room temperature the heat conductance from carbide to silicon base gets twice high after the addition of the layer of aluminium oxide.