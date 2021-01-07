Picture credited by NASA

Ohio State University has done a significant progress in the recent past in the field of space science and technology. And now with it’s first-ever launch of satellite it is going out of this world. In the Monday morning the researchers of the university dealing with the mission successfully launched their first satellite into the space. The leader of the project Joel Johnson who is the professor and chair of electrical engineering (ECE) at Ohio State subjected the whole mission in highly fruitful ways and make it a success.

The Ohio State University’s satellite is named as CubeRRT which is based after the popular “Q-Bert” arcade game of the 80s. The satellite is the size of shoe box but is equipped with every essential element that would help in observing the earth’s atmosphere. Joel Johnson said “CubeSat Radiometer Radio Frequency Interference Technology Validation mission (CubeRRT) contains advanced sensors for observing Earth’s environment from space.” It is designed in such a way that it could solve the primary problems of researchers by breaking though noise radio transmission. It used to interfere with detecting what all is happening on the Earth from space.

Johnson being one of the most intellectual persons of the filed explained that scientists study the natural microwave frequencies which are emitted by the Earth with the help of sensors called as radiometers. All the observation and data incurred by these radiometers are used to determine a large number of information related to soil moisture, sea temperature, sea ice coverage, weather and much more. As the need for wireless services worldwide continues to increase, Johnson said, the growth of man-made radio transmissions is making it increasingly difficult to detect Earth’s natural microwave radiation. This influx is called radio frequency interference, or RFI.

Ohio State University hopes that the advanced sensors of their newly launched satellite CubeRRT will provide a great information without disrupting the frequencies. It will be able to demonstrate a new processing technology that will receive earth’s frequencies and didn’t interfere with the radio transmissions. The project was leaded by Joel Johnson in very impressive ways and this is the reason why the whole mission becomes a success and the launch was finally made.

The CubeRRT will arrive at the ISS on Thursday for further assembly. It will be launched into orbit from the ISS this summer.