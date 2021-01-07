SpaceX will try to perform next landing with first stage of Falcon-9 on 17th January during Jason-3 mission. This time Falcon-9 will be in previous 1.1 version.

SpaceX is going to keep fast pace of reusable technology development (more about reusable technology You can read here). After spectacular success on 21 December 2015 when first stage of Falcon-9 1.2v rocket landed safely on landing pad in Cape Canaveral, SpaceX confirmed that on 17th January 2016 they will perform next trial. To not rest on laurels and land again in Cape Canaveral, this time rocket will try to land on special sea platform – this same which was utilized during two failed attempts on 10 January 2015 and 14 April 2015. Success will confirm abilities of using their landing technology in in different conditions and show that landing on 21 December was not coincidence. This mission will be partial test for reusable technology because of one simple fact. During this launch previous version of Falcon-9 – 1.1v will be adopted. It means that this trial will be essentially repeat of two tests from 2015; it will not utilized first stage which was recovered from last mission (which is, according to Elon Musk, perfectly fine – read more here). Test will not be this, what is the fundament of commercial success of reusable technology – successfully performed launch of recovered stage with new second stage on atop. Of course this mission is important in different way – it will show that first success is possible to be repeated in other place and another rocket (Falcon-9 1.2v is equipped in same engines like 1.1v but they are providing about 15% stronger thrust). On the picture above You can see how landing manoveur looks like from start to landing.

