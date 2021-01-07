Established in 2014, Polish Space Agency got new logo and still unchanged mission – extend presence of Poland on world space arena.

Polish Space Agency (POLSA) was established on 26 September 2014 as government agency to support realization of strategic goals in terms of development of space and satellite technologies. It is cooperating with established in 1976, Space Research Centre of Polish Academy of Sciences and various space organizations and companies in Poland and abroad. Most important goals for newly established agency are based on five general points. First is to improve coordination of the activities in Polish space industry; second is active representation of Poland on international arena in contacts with other space agencies and international space organizations. Third point refers to support of national space science programs and business ventures related with space technologies (also with active support in possessing funds from European Space Agency); fourth point is connected with increasing utilization of space technologies in public administration. Fifth is adopting space technologies to increase defense potential of Poland. POLSA declares that it is more than possible that until 2030, Polish space sector will reach world level of development and became one of the major space industries. Polish Space Agency is based in Gdańsk with two regional offices in Warsaw and Rzeszów. Since the very beginning, chief of the Polish Space Agency is Prof. Marek Banaszkiewicz.

Contest for new logo for POLSA was announced in the half of September 2015. It quickly became widely commented in national media. After months of the hard work and rejecting over 400 of propositions, internal contest committee decided about winning contest by proposition by Prof. Mieczysław Wasilewski. He is graphic artist with years of experience in graphic design and creating graphic content and is one of the main representatives of Polish School of Posters. You can see new logo on picture above.

