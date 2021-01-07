Talks regarding protection of planet Earth from incoming asteroids continue between NASA and the White House as officials report rising threats. NASA had planned out various strategies to deal with incoming asteroid threats which included deviating them away from orbit and destroying them.

NASA has discovered almost 95 percent of the asteroids that could pose a threat to humans, reports say. But the remaining 5 percent may still stand in the way of life and death. Moreover, reportedly an alien asteroid from 4.5 billion years ago has been discovered in the solar system. Hence, any development in the technology of this sector is vital and a ray of hope.

Referring to the Tunguska incident, experts say that more needs to be done in research for detecting hazardous asteroids. The Tunguska incident involved an asteroid exploding in woodlands of Siberia, causing severe damage across 800 miles, in 1908. The worse part, it went completely undetected by anyone.

NASA, along with the White House, mentioned in a report the effect of a similar happening in New York. It revealed it could cause massive loss of life.

Scientists strive in research to collect as much information and intelligence about near-Earth object (NEO) protection. Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer, said that their action plan involves exploration of various technologies and methods to deflect or destroy asteroids approaching Earth.

Most of the research is possible within the number of funds available, said Aaron Miles of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This is more about figuring out how to use those resources smartly.”

The reports mention NASA as the lead in the development of technologies for the action plan. It will take charge of researching and producing more techniques required for NEO protection.

Development of the technologies before any significant threat appears crucial for the action plan to be successful. However, there are claims that if the asteroid is more significant, like the Chicxulub asteroid, it would be difficult to turn its orbit away. The Chicxulub asteroid is said to have wiped out dinosaurs from Earth.

Anyhow, the report stays positive and mentions that NASA will lead regular missions in space to destroy or deflect an NEO that may threaten Earth. As said,“Developing these technologies before an imminent threat will strengthen our ability to prevent NEO impact disasters.”