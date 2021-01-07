Our nearest neighbor Moon has a lot of secrets and mysteries lying on its surface that have been puzzling the scientific community for decades. One of such mysteries is the unusual warming up of the surface of the Moon exactly where the astronauts walked during Apollo Mission. The fact that only a certain specific region is getting warmed up while the surrounding areas are perfectly normal, it has been a mystery ever since NASA’s Apollo Moon Missions in the 1970s. But finally, the scientists have some concrete answer to debunk it.

What Exactly Happened On The Moon’s Surface?

Back in 1971 and 1972, the astronauts of Apollo 15 and Apollo 17 deployed the probes to determine the amount of heat flowing from the interior to the lunar surface in order to determine the composition and structure of the Moon. A few years later when the data collected during the first round of recording were matched with the subsequent rounds of recording, the scientists were completely puzzled to find a slight uptick in the temperature near the lunar surface. NASA set up a team to investigate the matter and come up with the scientific conclusion.

Nagihara and his team set out to probe into this mysterious occurrence, and the first problem they encounter was the missing records. Back in the 1970s, the data were not efficiently stored, and some of the tapes are lost in the process. The team first concentrated on finding the lost tapes as they are widely distributed in several National Records Center. On analyzing the tapes contains all the data recordings during the 1970s Apollo Moon Missions, the scientists revealed the reason behind this mysterious warming.

The Truth Behind The Mystery –

The research team revealed that that the rise in the temperature was more towards the surface rather than the interior. Therefore, they concluded that the heating started up top and then started to make its way down. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter’s photos reveal that the heating localized only in the region where the astronauts walked around or drove their moon rover. This is due to the fact that the activities of the astronauts displaced the surface soil and exposing the darker dirt. As we all know that dark materials absorb heat faster, therefore, the darker dirt material absorbed sunlight and their temperature went up pretty quickly. The rise of the temperature is quite significant from 1.6 to 3.5 Celsius. This just shows that sometimes we create a small mess unknowingly that takes us years to solve.