Thanks to the efforts of engineers on Earth, Kepler space telescope is not in Emergency Mode anymore. For the present moment Campaign 9 observation mission is still suspended, according to NASA statement from April 11, 2016.

NASA announced about changing EM (Emergency Mode) to Point Rest State (PRS) after four days of attempts of bringing back Kepler to good state. Point Rest State means that spacecraft remains at the moment with most economic mode and is using small amounts of fuel. It is positioned with antennas toward to Earth and is able to downlink telemetry data to ground control center along with reports of its state. What is important for operators, Kepler will also downlink telemetry data and data on its health from time before it turned to Emergency Mode – NASA will be able to investigate for the reasons and take action to this anomaly was not repeated during the mission. Operators and engineers from NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, Ball Aerospace and the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado in Boulder performed great job bringing Kepler to life, but still spacecraft is under continuous control. Final decision if Kepler will return to its normal science service will be made up in the end of the week. It is worth to remind that Campaign 9 will last until 1 July 2016 when Kepler will not be able to take imaging of the galactic center due the change of vantage point.

K2 Campaign 9 was dedicated to perform observation of gravitational microlensing events from Earth and from Kepler. Result of this experiment will be measuring parallax effect in the shape and time of the lensing effect. Experiment is planned to last for 75 days.

