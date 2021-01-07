Gone are the days when Israel had only two players in their television broadcast market, which include Hot, controlled by the French telecom company Altice who broadcast over cable and the other one who broadcast by satellite called Yes, controlled by Bezeq.

Most of the Israelis still believed that nothing has changed as Hot and Yes have flooded the television with their ad that tell the benefits of using their premium services over cheaper internet TV. They are also using brands to do the advertisement for them as they don’t want the game to go off their hands. While Hot is recruiting stars of Israel’s famous “Shababnikim” series to advertise for their services, on the other side Yes has used the child star Amelie Ben-Simon, who could be seen telling the benefits of using Yes services over Internet TV.

But in reality, Hot and Yes are losing their subscribers at the speeding rate when it comes to their premium services. This is not only affecting the subscribers of the company, but it is also deeply affecting the revenues of the companies.

However, it is still not clear how many subscribers they have lost and how much it has affected the revenue shares, but the total numbers are undoubtedly disappointing. It is said that in the first quarter of the year, Hot had a decline of almost 8,000 subscribers, which calculates to 32,000 to an annual loss.

According to the market estimates, both Hot and Yes together have lost nearly 40,000 to 50,000 internet TV subscribers. This figure is confirmed through the Google Play downloads.

Hot has started its NEXT TV service in March 2017, whereas Yes has launched the sting.tv in October last year. So the growth that the companies are receiving is coming from these two, while their premium TV Services are facing consistent decline. Yes has suffered declines in the number of subscribers despite the fact that it offers low-cost premium services at just 199 shekels, which also include features like Video on demand.

Well if you are wondering who the winner here is, then winners of this TV race are the cellular companies including Cellcom Israel and Partner Communications. Cellcom TV launched just three years back is leading now with around 184,000 subscribers at the end of this year’s first quarter. Netflix and Amazon prime are some other players in the market.