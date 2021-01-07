Japan has been setting another satellite into orbit to gather intelligence for national security. From Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan, at 1:20 PM on Tuesday, the intelligence-gathering satellite lifted off which is carrying an H2A rocket. For the security reasons, the cabinet satellite intelligence centre and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have carried out the launch. They didn’t disclose the start of satellite release and altitude for citied security factors.

The specially designed de-facto reconnaissance will capture images of the Earth surface from hundreds of kilometres above. Japan will operate radar and optical satellites. The visual kind will use high-quality camera performance and will take pictures during the day. On the other hand, radar satellites will capture images at night and in adverse climate conditions will be using radio waves. The current satellite’s launch was a radar kind satellite. The Government of Japan uses satellites to monitor the missile-launching facilities of North Korea, and it assesses the extent of damage in disasters among many other things.

Now Japan has eight intelligence-gathering satellites in orbit. In February an optical kind satellite launched and was being prepared to go into operation. The satellites ensure every part of the earth should be covered at least once in a day. The Government of Japan plans to maximise the number of reconnaissance satellites in orbit to 10.

