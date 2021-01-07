According to the European Space Agency (ESA) in the year 2018, 21st June the image of Rosetta spacecraft is completed. This spacecraft is fantastic which provided comet close-up views for the very first time in the year 2014. The comets look like rubber piles and also as rolling boulders, cliffs and fractures. Recently all high quality underpinning data and images of Rosetta mission at 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, the comet is available in ESA. The final descent of Rosetta includes iconic photos of searching lander Philae to the surface of a comet.

Not just scientists are associated with this mission; people are also associated with this. They are still talking about the images and Rosetta. Taking an example: according to Twitter user @landru79, he made the benefits of the reason, took many pictures of Rosetta in a sequence, tagged the images serial wise, and converted them into a time-lapse film. The film shows that how the comet moves through space in our solar system.

Meanwhile, the Rosetta mission camera team is particularly excited about the final batch of high-resolution images from Rosetta’s OSIRIS camera, covering the period from late July 2016 to the mission’s end on September 30, 2016. The purpose ended, by the way, with Rosetta’s slow descent and final crash landing on the comet’s surface.

The spacecraft, which is around the comet changed progressively during last two months of the mission. This brings the craft closer to the comet. In the previous hour mission, Rosetta moved more closely to the comet, scanned the old pit, and sent the images, which shows how its resting place would be. The team decided to rebuild the last picture from the previous telemetry packets, even during the silence of the spacecraft. This time Rosetta was 20 meters from the surface of the comet.

In the year 2016, the Rosetta took a photograph. The robotic Phila lander also traveled with Rosetta and ESA were discussing it. The lander bounced twice across the surface instead of landing at the comet’s surface. It achieved the first ever-soft landing on a comet, which was an optimal location. ESA communicated with the lander, and the site was identified within ten meters. During two years of the orbit of Rosetta around the comet, Philae has not been seen. Finally, it was recognized, and Rosetta took the images in the year 2016. ESA declared this mission successful and the pictures everyone can see in the Rosetta spacecraft news.