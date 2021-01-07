NASA introduces plethoras of planetary protection which minimizes the biological spacecraft contamination. These methods are very essential because for the earth based contamination of microorganism could solve the life detection methods by offering positive results. According to Rakesh Mogul, professor of biological chemistry, “ after various cleaning methods, the genetics of molecules shows that the clean room offers various microorganism collections. This includes bacteria, Acinetobacter, fungi, and archaea.” Among them, a genus of bacteria, Acinetobacter, are dominant components of microbiome spacecraft.

The research group analysis number of Acinetobacter strains, which are different from mars odyssey and phoenix spacecraft benefits. Their focus on doing that is to know how microbiome spacecraft survives in the clean room. They researched that most of the strains which are tested already bio graded the cleaning components which are used at the time of spacecraft assembly. The ingredients are in very nutrient-restricted process. This plays an essential role as high radiation is similar to Mars and oxidative stress is included with this.

The all tested strains were bio graded to isopropyl Kleenol, and 30 alcohol and these are serving energy sources to the microbiome. Mogul said “we are providing the planetary protection group a strong base that why the microbiome survives in the clean room. Why these remain in the clean room that’s the major question.” There have to be more cleaning methods required for managing the biological burden in the spacecraft. It should be rotating cleaning methods, which are compatible with the spacecraft. According to researchers, existing cleaning process should be updated, and this eliminates the fraction of microorganisms, which sent to Mars. This prevents the contamination of the planet. If the microbes grow and survive there, then it could interfere in the scientific discovery.

Mogul Says, “We introduced the project to give students hands-on experience – and to support the learn-by-doing philosophy of Cal Poly Pomona. The students did the research, mostly as thesis projects in the areas of enzymology, molecular microbiology, and analytical chemistry,” California Polytechnic University students are researching about the microbes’ contamination and giving valuable information for the same. They are continuously giving their research analysis in the form of a journal. The students design and introduced the biochemical evidence and explained all its contamination and how the microbes survive in the clean rooms. Explore further with the latest news.