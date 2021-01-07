Next maneuver of orbit changing were performed on 5 March 2016 by International Space Station before next Progress resupply robotic vehicle and Soyuz crewed spacecraft dockings.

Next two dockings of Russian Soyuz and Progress spaceships are requiring slight course correction to be performed. As usual for orbit change Progress-29M docked to Zvezda module was utilized, just like on previous course correction on 17 February 2016. Orbit was changed from 402.6 km to 406.6 km after firing engines of Progress for 8’20″at 04:07 GMT. International Space Station reached average speed of 0.85 m/s during repositioning maneuver. It was fourth repositioning maneuver performed in 2016, and only one planned for March.

Correction of the altitude of International Space Station was necessary after undocking and return flight of Soyuz -TMA-18M which returned on Earth on 2 March 2016 with Scott Kelly, Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov onboard. After reaching new altitude, ISS is ready for next docking which is planned with Soyuz TMA-20M. Soyuz will dock to Poisk module with new crew (Expedition 47/48): cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka (Roscosmos) and astronaut Jeffrey Williams (NASA). Launch of TMA-20M is scheduled for 19th March 2016 from Baikonur Cosmodrome with backup crew: Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko (Roscosmos) and Robert Kimbrough (NASA). Next docking will be performed by Progress MS-02 launched on 31st March 2016 from Baikonur. Filled with supplies MS-02 will dock to Zvezda module after Progress-29M will be undocked on 29th March 2016.

