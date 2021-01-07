Today is significant day for British contribution in Space conquest. Tim Peake is on ISS!

For this moment Tim Peake was waiting probably whole life. He became first British astronaut who has been on International Space Station. Today at 11:03 GMT along with Tim Kopra of NASA and cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan onboard Soyuz TMA-19M. After 6 hours of space travel, crew saw upcoming profile of International Space Station. Soyuz started automatic docking procedure, but due the unpredicted error, cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko was forced to took control and finish docking procedure just 406 km above India at 17:33 GMT. Hatches stayed open for two hours. About mission of Expedition 46 You can read more here.