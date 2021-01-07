Sunvapor INC company develops solutions for technology to sustain challenges which are announced to receive $ 1.5 million from Energy solar technology office in USA. This will advance the solar-thermal desalination process, which can minimize the costs and increase production of freshwater from unusable water sources.

The solar steam on demand project will introduce with continuous distillation equipment at the standard cost of 1.5 cents/kWh; the sun is not shining that time. Sunvapor will introduce a prototype solar stream plant, which will have a low-cost energy storage technology with high potential solar collectors. The brackish water demands is the substitute to reverse osmosis of distillation inland. These evaporative processes are capable of achieving zero discharge of liquid, which can manage brine waste. It is cost effective and elusive because of its heat input price.

The solution of sunvapor will use the architecture of solar stream which delivers 11 bara saturated steam pressure. It is an essential ingredient for thermal energy storage and potential desalination, which is allowing the distillation tools to run on solar at the nighttime as well. This condition of steam significantly matches the most required industrial applications such as refineries and food processing.

Secondly, in the context of the transport sector, industrial processing is the expanded source of greenhouse emissions in California. They aim to deliver renewable substitutes at lower cost for opening up the domestic distillation market, which is said by the CEO of Sunvapor, Dr. Philip Gleckman. This unique project builds the previous success of Sunvapor, and it gives a high-quality performance with low cost, which is funded by a U. S. Department of Energy COLLECTS award. The collector process is measured and combined with a steam energy storage process. This is developed by Sunvapor with its co-researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. This technology is based on previous low-cost materials which melt during the time of stream freeze and stored at night. The prototype solar generating plant will introduce for a food processing performance where there is an urgent requirement of reduction in greenhouse gas. In the fourth quarter of 2018 project, engineering will start a plant with persistent storage. This will be tested in the first quarter of the year 2021. This project will serve as a reference for the improvement of reflection of solar steam plants.